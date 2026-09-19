FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 Bonus for Week 3 College Football
New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.
Week 3 college football delivers some of the season's most compelling matchups, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook than Sept. 19. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer while betting on marquee games like LSU vs. Ole Miss and Florida State vs. Alabama. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 3 college football
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days to unlock bet reset tokens. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate this welcome bonus.
Here's how the bonus structure works: Each day you place a $5 qualifying wager, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token. You can then use that token on a bet worth between $1 and $50. If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. If your bet wins using bonus bets, the winnings become yours to keep, but the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout.
The terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include:
- Deposit at least $5 to qualify.
- Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.
- Receive one bet reset token per day, regardless of whether your daily wager wins or loses.
- Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50; losing bets return your stake as bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
- The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.
Consider betting on LSU vs. Ole Miss as your first qualifying wager on Sept. 19. If you place a $50 bet on the game and it loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on subsequent Week 3 matchups. Conversely, if your $50 bet wins, you keep the full winnings and can continue your daily qualifying wagers to unlock additional tokens throughout the week.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for college football
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 3 college football with your FanDuel sign-up bonus:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any betting market on Sept. 19 to receive your first bet reset token.
- Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50 on any Week 3 college football game, such as Georgia vs. Arkansas or SMU vs. Louisville.
- Repeat steps 3 and 4 for six additional consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets, earning up.
- Once to $350 total you win with your bonus bets, withdraw your your winnings through preferred banking method.
For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review.
Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users
FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. These offers often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and game-specific promotions that can enhance your betting experience on marquee matchups. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions section, where you'll find all active FanDuel promo codes and special offers updated daily.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting and prediction market content space with Sports Illustrated. He leads a talented team of expert analysts and product reviewers that delivers industry-best experiences to North American sports bettors and traders. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting and trading coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors and traders the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to wager on sports event outcomes online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was the senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor and trader himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers and trades on NHL, NFL, and MLB player props and cites Kalshi, Polymarket, bet365, and DraftKings as his most-used betting and prediction market apps. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, prediction market, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.