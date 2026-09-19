FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for UFC 331

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

UFC 331 brings one of the most compelling title rematches in recent memory, and you can bet on the action with a FanDuel promo code offer that delivers up to $350 in bonus bets. The main event features Alexandre Pantoja seeking redemption against flyweight champion Alexandre Figueiredo Van in a fight that will finally answer the competitive questions left unanswered after their first meeting ended in just 26 seconds. Whether you're backing the champion's speed and youth or Pantoja's championship experience and grappling prowess, you can use sportsbook promos to amplify your action on Sept. 19.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Works for UFC 331

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim and provides up to $350 in bonus bets over seven consecutive days. Here's how it works: you'll deposit at least $5, then wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven days to earn a bet reset token for each day you qualify. You can then use each token on a wager between $1 and $50, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets.

The bonus bets themselves are valid for seven days after you receive them, and they apply to any eligible betting market on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. If you win a wager using bonus bets, the winnings become yours to keep, but the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your withdrawal. For example, if you place a $50 bonus bet on Van to win by knockout and it hits, you keep your winnings but cannot withdraw the $50 bonus stake itself.

Conversely, if you place a $50 bonus bet on Pantoja to win and the bet loses, FanDuel credits you $50 in bonus bets to use on another UFC 331 matchup or any other eligible market. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, so you'll want to sign up and place your first qualifying wager on UFC 331 to maximize your bonus potential. Here are the key terms:

Minimum deposit of $5 required to qualify.

Wager $5 or more daily for seven consecutive days to earn bet reset tokens.

Use each token on a bet worth $1 to $50.

Losing bets return your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Winnings from bonus bets are yours to keep; the bonus stake is not returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for UFC 331

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on UFC 331 with your FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a wager of $5 or more on any UFC 331 matchup or other eligible market to earn your first bet reset token. Repeat your daily $5 wager for six more consecutive days to collect all seven bet reset tokens. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50; if the bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets up to $50. Apply your bonus bets to additional UFC 331 wagers or any other eligible betting market within seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes and Bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for both new and existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing offers by checking the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where the sportsbook highlights daily specials, parlay boosts, and sport-specific bonuses. These promotions change frequently, so it's worth checking back regularly to maximize your betting value on UFC events and other sports.

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