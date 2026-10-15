FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up To $350 Starting With a $5 Bet on Seahawks vs. Broncos Tonight

Thursday Night Football brings the Seattle Seahawks to Denver to face the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer. We're highlighting the $350 in bonus bets available through a FanDuel promo code on Oct. 15. Whether you're backing Seattle's passing attack or Denver's defensive pressure, sportsbook promos like this one let you build your bankroll while betting on the game.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Thursday's matchup

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer delivers up to $350 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. Here's how it works: place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, and FanDuel credits you with $50 in bonus bets. You can repeat this process daily for up to seven consecutive days to maximize the offer and earn the full $350.

Let's say you place a $5 bet on the Seahawks to cover the spread in tonight's game. If your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus a $50 bonus bet credit. If your bet loses, you still get the $50 bonus bet, which you can use on another market during the game or on future events. Each bonus bet is valid for seven days from issuance, so you'll have plenty of time to deploy them on upcoming matchups.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make a minimum deposit of $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately, whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for up to seven days to earn up to $350 total.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings from bonus bet wagers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Seahawks vs. Broncos

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward, and you can start betting on tonight's game right away.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the available markets for Seahawks vs. Broncos and place a $5 qualifying wager. FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account immediately after your bet settles. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for up to seven consecutive days to earn additional bonus bets.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding players after the welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly rolls out ongoing promotions, including deposit bonuses, parlay boosts, and odds enhancements on popular events. Existing customers can discover these daily and weekly offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and checking the Promotions tab, where new deals appear regularly throughout the season.

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