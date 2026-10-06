FanDuel Promo Code Offer: $250 in Bonus Bets for Dodgers vs Braves and Brewers vs Padres NLDS

The National League Division Series heats up on Tuesday with two must-watch matchups, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $250 in bonus bets through the FanDuel promo code offer. Whether you're backing the Dodgers and Braves in Atlanta or the Brewers and Padres in Milwaukee, this welcome bonus gives you extra funds to place wagers on the action. Check out sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NLDS betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to make a qualifying deposit and place their first wager. Here's how it works: deposit at least $5, place a $5 bet on any market, and FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets whether your wager wins or loses. The beauty of this offer is that you can repeat the process for five consecutive days, earning $50 in bonus bets each day to reach the $250 maximum.

Let's say you place a $5 wager on the Dodgers to win Game 3 against the Braves on Tuesday. If Los Angeles pulls off the victory, you'll pocket your winnings plus receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Wednesday's Brewers-Padres matchup. If the Braves prevail, you still get the $50 bonus bets to apply toward future wagers. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you plenty of time to use them across the NLDS slate.

The terms are straightforward: your bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings, meaning if you win a $50 bonus bet wager, you'll only receive the profit. You'll need to complete five days of qualifying wagers to maximize the full $250 offer. Each day requires a minimum $5 bet on any available market at FanDuel Sportsbook.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Tuesday's NLDS games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Dodgers vs Braves and Brewers vs Padres matchups.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any NLDS game or prop. Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately, whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for the next four days to accumulate up to $250 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional NLDS wagers, and any winnings become withdrawable funds.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

The welcome bonus is just the beginning of what FanDuel offers its customers. Existing users can take advantage of regular promotions and boosts throughout the year, including parlay bonuses, odds boosts, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events. To discover these ongoing offers, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find the latest deals available in your state.

FanDuel frequently updates its promotional calendar to align with major sporting events, so checking the Promotions section regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value. Whether you're wagering on the NLDS or any other sport, these boosts can significantly enhance your potential returns.

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