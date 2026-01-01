FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $250 for Alabama vs Indiana Rose Bowl
The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an incredible opportunity to earn $250 in bonus bets by placing a winning $5 wager on Thursday's Rose Bowl matchup between Alabama and Indiana. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this generous $250 bonus ahead of Jan. 1. New bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while capitalizing on this exciting College Football Playoff quarterfinal clash.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Alabama vs Indiana
This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code and delivers substantial value for new customers. Simply register for a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place your first $5 real money wager on any available betting market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Consider these important terms and conditions for the offer:
- You must register through a qualifying link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available market, including Alabama vs Indiana betting options.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from successful bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on Alabama to cover the spread against Indiana and win, you'll receive your original $5 stake plus regular winnings, along with $250 in bonus bets. If you lose your initial wager on the Rose Bowl, no bonus bets are awarded. When using your $250 bonus on future markets with +100 odds and winning, you'll receive $250 in withdrawable cash rather than $300.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Rose Bowl
Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before Thursday's Alabama vs Indiana kickoff:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using a qualifying link from this page.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to ensure bonus eligibility.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred banking method.
- Place a $5 initial wager on any available betting market, including Rose Bowl options.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Use bonus funds within seven days of issuance to maximize value.
Learn more about betting options and platform features by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides valuable promotions beyond this welcome offer for existing customers. Current users can discover ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special promotions by checking the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers frequently include enhanced odds on major games, profit boosts for specific bet types, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events like the College Football Playoff.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.