FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet on Dodgers vs. Phillies and Get up to $200 Bonus Bets

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. As of July 20, new FanDuel Sportsbook users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by placing wagers over five consecutive days, starting with Monday's Dodgers vs. Phillies matchup.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The FanDuel promo code offer is a five-day welcome bonus that rewards new users with a bet reset token each day they place a qualifying wager. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is needed to get started. Here is how the FanDuel sign-up bonus breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Monday's Dodgers vs. Phillies game is the perfect starting point for Day 1 of this FanDuel promo code new-user offer. You could wager on Cristopher Sanchez to earn the win against Los Angeles, or back Emmet Sheehan to keep Philadelphia's lineup in check. If your Day 1 bet on the game wins, you keep those winnings. If it loses, your token covers your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200.

Across all five days, the total potential value of this FanDuel promo codes offer reaches up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement, and a one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw. These FanDuel promo codes are available to new customers only.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before first pitch Monday night:

Register: Visit FanDuel Sportsbook and create a new account. You will need basic personal information, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Place your first wager: Bet $5 or more on any market for Monday's Dodgers vs. Phillies game to kick off Day 1 of your five-day qualifying window. Collect your tokens: After each qualifying day, a bet reset token will be added to your account. Use it to place a bet between $1 and $200. A losing bet returns your stake in bonus bets. Withdraw your winnings: Once your bonus bets are credited, complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock and withdraw your funds.

For a deeper look at what this platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel Sportsbook brings to the table. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promotions" tab directly in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

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