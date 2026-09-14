FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Broncos vs Chiefs Monday Night Football: Get $350 Bonus Bets Starting Tonight
Patrick Mahomes returns to action Monday night, and you can capitalize on the occasion with a $350 bonus bets welcome offer from FanDuel. This is an excellent opportunity to place wagers on the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup while exploring sportsbook promos available through Sept. 14. The FanDuel promo code offer gives new bettors a chance to build their bankroll before kickoff.
New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Broncos vs Chiefs
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. New customers simply need to sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place daily wagers to unlock bonus bets. Here's how the welcome offer breaks down:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.
- Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.
- Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.
- If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.
The Broncos vs Chiefs matchup serves as an ideal starting point for your seven-day qualifying period. If you place a $50 wager on the game and it loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. Conversely, if your bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, though the bonus bet stake itself is not returned. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
This FanDuel sign-up bonus offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The maximum total bonus you can earn across all seven days is $350 if you wager $50 daily and each bet loses. This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Monday Night Football
Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on the Broncos vs Chiefs game.
- Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and select your preferred banking method to deposit at least $5.
- Browse the available betting markets for the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup and place your first $5 wager.
- Receive your first bet reset token and continue wagering $5 daily for six more consecutive days.
- Collect all seven bet reset tokens and use them on bets ranging from $1 to $50 throughout the week.
- If any of these bets lose, FanDuel credits your account with bonus bets up to your wager amount.
For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers
FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing bonuses can enhance your betting experience throughout the season and provide additional value on your wagers. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your account.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.