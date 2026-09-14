FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Broncos vs Chiefs Monday Night Football: Get $350 Bonus Bets Starting Tonight

Patrick Mahomes returns to action Monday night, and you can capitalize on the occasion with a $350 bonus bets welcome offer from FanDuel. This is an excellent opportunity to place wagers on the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup while exploring sportsbook promos available through Sept. 14. The FanDuel promo code offer gives new bettors a chance to build their bankroll before kickoff.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Broncos vs Chiefs

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. New customers simply need to sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place daily wagers to unlock bonus bets. Here's how the welcome offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

The Broncos vs Chiefs matchup serves as an ideal starting point for your seven-day qualifying period. If you place a $50 wager on the game and it loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. Conversely, if your bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, though the bonus bet stake itself is not returned. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The maximum total bonus you can earn across all seven days is $350 if you wager $50 daily and each bet loses. This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on the Broncos vs Chiefs game.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and select your preferred banking method to deposit at least $5. Browse the available betting markets for the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup and place your first $5 wager. Receive your first bet reset token and continue wagering $5 daily for six more consecutive days. Collect all seven bet reset tokens and use them on bets ranging from $1 to $50 throughout the week. If any of these bets lose, FanDuel credits your account with bonus bets up to your wager amount.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing bonuses can enhance your betting experience throughout the season and provide additional value on your wagers. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your account.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.