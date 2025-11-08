FanDuel Promo Code Offer For BYU vs. Texas Tech Delivers $150 Bonus if You Win
The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to bet on Saturday's pivotal Big 12 matchup between BYU and Texas Tech. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $150 bonus when your first $5 wager wins. Unbeaten BYU will take on Texas Tech in a heavyweight battle, making Nov. 8 the perfect time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. This promotion represents one of the top sportsbook promos available for college football betting.
FanDuel promo code details for BYU vs. Texas Tech betting
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. You simply need to register, deposit $5, and place your first $5 wager on any available market, including the BYU vs. Texas Tech game. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include:
- A minimum deposit of $5 and a $5 initial wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
For example, if you bet $5 on BYU to cover the spread against Texas Tech and win, you receive your original stake back plus winnings, plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if BYU fails to cover and your bet loses, you’ll receive no bonus bets. When using bonus bets, only the winnings are yours to keep - if you use a $150 bonus bet on a +100 odds market and win, you collect $150 in withdrawable cash.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer
Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets for the BYU vs. Texas Tech showdown:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete your account setup by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any available betting market, including BYU vs. Texas Tech.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
For additional details about betting features and platform capabilities, check out our FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers, extending beyond the initial welcome offer. These regular promotions include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience throughout the college football season. Current customers can discover these valuable opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, where new offers are updated frequently to maximize betting value.
- College Football Profit Boost: When you make a CFB bet, you can get a profit boost.
- Boostin’ With The Boys CFB Parlay Profit Boost: Make a CFB parlay of any kind, and you’ll receive a 30% profit boost.
