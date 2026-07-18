FanDuel Promo Code Offer for France vs. England: Bet $5, Get a Bet Reset Token Worth Up to $200

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for France vs. England on Saturday, July 19. New users can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with a bet reset token worth up to $200 on Day 1. As of July 18, this welcome offer is live and ready to claim.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for France vs. England

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not require a code — just a new account and a minimum $5 deposit. The structure is straightforward: wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days, and you will receive a bet reset token for each day you wager. Here is how the process breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create a new account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back — up to $200 — in bonus bets.

France vs. England is the ideal starting point for Day 1. Say you wager $5 on Harry Kane to score anytime and the bet does not come through — your token covers the loss, up to $200. On the other hand, if you back Kylian Mbappe to find the net and he delivers, you keep the winnings and still have your token ready to use. Either way, the FanDuel sign-up bonus gives you a safety net on that first bet.

Winnings from bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw those funds. There is no FanDuel promo code required at any point during registration or deposit. FanDuel promo codes are not part of this particular welcome offer — the bonus activates automatically when you meet the qualifying criteria.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for France vs. England

Signing up and placing your first bet on France vs. England takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim your bonus, so download it after creating your account. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any market for France vs. England — a match result, a player prop, or a goal scorer — to receive your first bet reset token. Use your token: Place a bet between $1 and $200 with your token. If it loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200. Repeat: Continue wagering $5 each day for four more consecutive days to earn up to four additional tokens and maximize the full offer.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore beyond France vs. England

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions for existing users, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay insurance on major sporting events. These deals rotate frequently and can add real value to your betting experience well beyond the welcome offer. Head to the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of every matchday.

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