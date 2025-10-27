FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Monday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to bet on Monday Night Football when the Washington Commanders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 27. No code is required to claim this $300 bonus after placing a winning $5 wager.
Both teams started the season at 2-2, but Kansas City has momentum with wins in two of its last three games, while Washington has struggled with losses in two straight contests and three of their last four matchups. With so many sportsbook promos to choose from, this offer stands out for its simplicity.
FanDuel promo details for Monday Night Football
This FanDuel promo code offer requires no promotional code to activate. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market, including Monday Night Football between the Commanders and Chiefs. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum $5 deposit and initial wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first $5 wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
For example, if you bet $5 on Kansas City to cover the spread against Washington and win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if you lose your initial $5 wager on the Commanders, no bonus bets are awarded. When using bonus bets, only the winnings are credited to your account, not the bonus stake amount.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and requires no promotional code. Follow these steps to get started before Monday Night Football:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any available market, including the Commanders vs Chiefs game.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
New users can learn more about the platform features and betting options in our FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promos
FanDuel regularly offers various bonuses and promotional boosts for existing users beyond the initial welcome offer. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and promotions can be found by checking the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- NFL Profit Boost: You can get a profit boost when making a live bet on Monday Night Football.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
