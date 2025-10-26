SI

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Packers vs. Steelers: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win

Brian Giuffra

Get $300 in bonus bets with no FanDuel promo code needed for Packers vs. Steelers when placing a winning $5 wager.
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with an incredible opportunity to earn $300 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday Night Football's marquee matchup between the Packers and Steelers on Oct. 26. No code is required to claim this generous offer, making it simple for new bettors to get started with one of the top sportsbook promos available.

FanDuel promo code details for Packers vs. Steelers

This FanDuel promo code offer requires no code entry and delivers exceptional value for new customers. Simply place a $5 wager on any betting market, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. The FanDuel sign-up bonus applies perfectly to Sunday Night Football betting, where you could wager on the Packers' spread, Steelers moneyline, or game total.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • A minimum $5 deposit and initial wager are required.
  • Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.
  • Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Packers to cover the spread against Pittsburgh and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If you lose your initial wager on the Steelers moneyline, no bonus bets are awarded. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer maximizes your betting potential for this prime-time showdown.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo for Sunday Night Football

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and requires no special codes. Follow these simple steps to get started before the Packers and Steelers kick off:

  1. Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app.
  2. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
  3. Place a $5 wager on any available betting market, including Packers vs. Steelers options.
  4. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours to continue betting.

Read our full FanDuel review for more details about this top-rated sportsbook.

Additional FanDuel promotions for all users

FanDuel regularly offers bonus opportunities and betting boosts for existing customers beyond FanDuel promo codes for new users. These ongoing offers provide additional value for regular bettors throughout the NFL season, and beyond.

  • NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
  • NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.

More online sportsbook promos for Steelers vs. Packers

Check out the offers below to get thousands more in bonus bets from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

