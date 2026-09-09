FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Patriots vs Seahawks: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets

New England and Seattle square off Wednesday night in a rematch of February's Super Bowl, and I've got a great way to get started with your sportsbook betting. Claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other welcome offers, but this one is perfect for betting on the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Patriots vs Seahawks

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, and it's designed to reward you for betting consistently over seven days. Here's how it breaks down: you'll deposit at least $5, then wager $5 or more on any market each day for seven consecutive days starting with the Patriots vs Seahawks game on Wednesday, Sept. 9. For each day you complete a qualifying wager, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token.

Once you receive your token, you can place a bet between $1 and $50 using that token. If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. If you win your bet, the winnings are yours to keep, but the bonus bet amount itself doesn't return. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after you receive them, giving you a full week to deploy them on additional Patriots vs Seahawks betting or other markets.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account.

Place a $5+ qualifying wager each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day regardless of whether your qualifying bet wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth $1 to $50; losing bets return your stake as bonus bets.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Patriots to cover the spread using your first token on Wednesday. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Thursday's action or any other market. If that $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't get the $50 bonus bet amount back. Over seven days of wagering and losing, you could accumulate up to $350 in bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Patriots vs Seahawks

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5+ wager on any market for the Patriots vs Seahawks game or any other sport on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Receive your first bet reset token and use it on a bet between $1 and $50; if it loses, you'll get bonus bets. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to earn up to seven tokens and potentially $350 in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing customers

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer expires. The sportsbook regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts designed to give existing customers extra value on their wagers. You can find these daily and weekly offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and heading to the Promotions tab, where new deals appear regularly.

Whether you're looking for odds boosts on specific games, parlay promotions, or other special offers, FanDuel keeps its Promotions section fresh throughout the season. Make it a habit to check before placing your bets so you don't miss out on enhanced payouts or bonus opportunities.

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