FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Rams vs Broncos Sunday Night Football Unlocks Up To $250 Bonus Bets
New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets on Sept. 27 when they sign up with FanDuel promo code offers. We recommend using this welcome bonus to place bets on the Rams versus Broncos matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare other welcome offers before you decide.
How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Rams vs Broncos
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $250 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. You'll earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days after placing a $5 qualifying wager. This means you can use your bonus bets across multiple days, making it perfect for building your bankroll as you prepare to bet on Sunday's primetime matchup between Los Angeles and Denver.
Here's how the bonus structure works:
- Place a $5 wager on any betting market on day one.
- Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.
- Repeat this process for five consecutive days to earn the full $250.
- Each bonus bet expires after seven days, so use them strategically.
- The bonus stake itself is not returned in your winnings.
For example, if you place a $5 bet on the Rams to cover the spread and lose, you'll still receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another wager. If your $5 bet wins, you keep those winnings plus receive your $50 bonus bets. You can then apply those bonus bets to player props, game totals, or other markets during the Rams-Broncos game on Sunday night.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Sunday's game
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Rams versus Broncos:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, including Rams-Broncos betting options.
- Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.
- Repeat steps three and four for the next four days to maximize your $250 bonus.
- Use your accumulated bonus bets on additional Rams-Broncos wagers or other available markets.
For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, read our full FanDuel review.
Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses
FanDuel regularly updates its promotions for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, check the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers. These promotions change frequently, so logging in regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and events.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting and prediction market content space with Sports Illustrated. He leads a talented team of expert analysts and product reviewers that delivers industry-best experiences to North American sports bettors and traders. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting and trading coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors and traders the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to wager on sports event outcomes online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was the senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor and trader himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers and trades on NHL, NFL, and MLB player props and cites Kalshi, Polymarket, bet365, and DraftKings as his most-used betting and prediction market apps. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, prediction market, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.