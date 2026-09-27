FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Rams vs Broncos Sunday Night Football Unlocks Up To $250 Bonus Bets

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets on Sept. 27 when they sign up with FanDuel promo code offers. We recommend using this welcome bonus to place bets on the Rams versus Broncos matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare other welcome offers before you decide.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Rams vs Broncos

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $250 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. You'll earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days after placing a $5 qualifying wager. This means you can use your bonus bets across multiple days, making it perfect for building your bankroll as you prepare to bet on Sunday's primetime matchup between Los Angeles and Denver.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

Place a $5 wager on any betting market on day one.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat this process for five consecutive days to earn the full $250.

Each bonus bet expires after seven days, so use them strategically.

The bonus stake itself is not returned in your winnings.

For example, if you place a $5 bet on the Rams to cover the spread and lose, you'll still receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another wager. If your $5 bet wins, you keep those winnings plus receive your $50 bonus bets. You can then apply those bonus bets to player props, game totals, or other markets during the Rams-Broncos game on Sunday night.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Sunday's game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Rams versus Broncos:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, including Rams-Broncos betting options. Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat steps three and four for the next four days to maximize your $250 bonus. Use your accumulated bonus bets on additional Rams-Broncos wagers or other available markets.

For more details on FanDuel's features and betting options, read our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, check the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers. These promotions change frequently, so logging in regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and events.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.