FanDuel Promo Code Offer for UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
Saturday's UFC 321 pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi presents an exceptional opportunity to claim a valuable FanDuel promo code offer. This 13-fight card features a heavyweight title bout between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, plus several other compelling matchups across multiple weight classes. New users can take advantage of $300 in bonus bets when placing a winning first wager on Oct. 25 fights. This is one of the top available sportsbook promos for UFC 321 due to its low commitment and high value.
FanDuel promo code offer details for UFC 321
This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate, making it simple for new customers to claim. The offer allows you to bet just $5 on any UFC 321 market, and if your wager wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. For example, if you bet $5 on Tom Aspinall to defeat Ciryl Gane and he wins, you'll collect both your original winnings plus the $300 bonus.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum $5 deposit is required to fund your account.
- An initial $5 wager must be placed on any available betting market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your qualifying wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
If your initial $5 wager on UFC 321 loses, you won't receive the bonus bets, but you'll still have access to regular betting markets. However, this offer has no minimum odds requirements, so you can back the biggest favorite you can find. This puts you in the best position to get the reward.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for UFC 321
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires completing several straightforward steps before Saturday's fights begin. The registration process takes just minutes and ensures you're ready to wager on the heavyweight championship bout and other exciting matchups.
- Register for a new FanDuel account using the links provided on this page.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app when prompted during registration.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any UFC 321 betting market before the fights begin.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
New users should complete registration well before Saturday's card begins to ensure account approval and deposit processing. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel regularly offers various bonuses and betting boosts for existing customers beyond these FanDuel promo codes for new users. These ongoing promotions often include enhanced odds on popular fights, profit boosts for parlay wagers, and special offers tied to major UFC events. Current customers can find these additional promotions by checking the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly throughout the week.
- UFC Parlay Profit Boost: Get a profit boost on any four or more leg UFC 321 parlay.
