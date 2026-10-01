FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Week 4 NFL Gives Up To $250 Bonus Bets

Week 4 NFL action kicks off Thursday with Pittsburgh visiting Cleveland, and new bettors can capitalize on a fantastic welcome offer. Claim up to $250 in bonus bets through a FanDuel promo code available on Oct. 1. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare offers, but this FanDuel sign-up bonus stands out for its flexibility and value across multiple betting days.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 4 NFL

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim, making it simple for new customers to get started. You'll earn $50 in bonus bets for each qualifying wager of $5 or more, up to five consecutive days, totaling $250 in bonus bets. This means you can place your first bet on Thursday's Steelers-Browns matchup and continue earning bonuses through the weekend's slate of games.

Here's how the offer works in practice. If you place a $5 bet on the Steelers-Browns game and it wins, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets regardless of your bet's outcome. If your initial wager loses, you still get the $50 bonus bets to use on Sunday's games like Bills-Patriots or Chiefs-Raiders. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after you receive them, giving you plenty of time to deploy them strategically across Week 4 and beyond.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer include the following:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet settles, regardless of the result.

Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the offer and earn up to $250 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings from bonus bet wagers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Week 4 NFL betting

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 4 NFL games with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information, verify your identity, and confirm your location. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Week 4 NFL games and place a $5 wager on any market, such as the Steelers-Browns matchup on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET. Once your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat steps four and five for up to five consecutive days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 4 games like Bills-Patriots, Chiefs-Raiders, or any other matchup available on the sportsbook.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding customers after the welcome offer expires. The sportsbook regularly features bonus bets, profit boosts, and other promotions designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. You can discover these ongoing offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where new deals appear regularly.

Existing users should check the Promotions section frequently, especially during major sporting events like Week 4 NFL games. FanDuel often releases limited-time boosts and enhanced odds that can significantly increase your potential returns. Make it a habit to review available FanDuel promo codes before placing your bets to ensure you're maximizing every opportunity.

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