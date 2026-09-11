FanDuel Promo Code Offers Up To $350 Bonus Bets, Starting With a Bet on Missouri vs Kansas

Missouri travels to Lawrence on Friday for a rivalry matchup against Kansas, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer. New bettors can use sportsbook promos to maximize their betting power on this Big 12 showdown. Sign up before kickoff and start building your bonus bets today.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Works for Missouri vs Kansas

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim and provides up to $350 in bonus bets over seven days. To qualify, you'll deposit at least $5 and place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days. For each day you meet this requirement, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token that you can use on a wager between $1 and $50.

Here's how the bonus bets work when you use them on Missouri vs Kansas or other games:

If your bet using a bonus bet token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

If your bet using a bonus bet token wins, you keep the winnings, but the bonus bet amount itself is not returned.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after they're issued to your account.

You can earn up to $50 in bonus bets per day across the seven-day period for a maximum of $350 total.

The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026, so new users should sign up well before the Missouri vs Kansas kickoff on Friday to maximize their qualifying wagers. Whether you're backing the Tigers' efficient offense led by quarterback Austin Simmons or Kansas' mobile signal-caller Isaiah Marshall, your bonus bets give you additional opportunities to win on this rivalry game.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for Friday's Game

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus and place your first wagers on Missouri vs Kansas:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market for Missouri vs Kansas or another sport on Friday to earn your first bet reset token. Continue placing $5 daily wagers for six more consecutive days to collect all seven bet reset tokens. Use each token on a wager between $1 and $50; if the bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets up to your stake amount. Once you've earned bonus bets, apply them to additional wagers on Missouri vs Kansas or other games within the seven-day validity window.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes for Existing Users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for customers who've already claimed the welcome offer. Existing users should check the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers. These promotions change frequently, so logging in regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities throughout the season.

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