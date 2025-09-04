FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus When You Bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles Tonight
Unlock one of the best sportsbook promos for Thursday Night Football without the hassle of using a FanDuel promo code. When you create a new FanDuel account and place your first bet on the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles match-up, you can take advantage of FanDuel’sBet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.
This new-user promotion ranks as one of the most generous sports betting bonuses available, delivering a notable reward for correctly picking a winner on opening night.
How the Cowboys vs. Eagles FanDuel promo code works
As a new FanDuel customer, you can place your first $5 wager on any market for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game, and if it wins, you’ll get $300 in bonus bets. No FanDuel promo code is necessary — simply download the FanDuel app, sign up, and deposit a minimum of $5 to get started.
Once your qualifying $5 bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Keep in mind, these bonus bets come with a seven-day expiration window, and they must be used at least once before any winnings can be withdrawn.
For example, if you use a $20 bonus bet on a market with +100 odds and it hits, you’ll receive $20 in withdrawable winnings.
Here’s a summary of what you need to know before grabbing this Cowboys vs. Eagles promo:
- To claim the offer, you must start the registration process by clicking or tapping a link on this page.
- Be sure to download the FanDuel app when prompted. You cannot claim the promo offer without FanDuel’s mobile betting app.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account and place a $5 bet on the Cowboys vs. Eagles matchup — or any other eligible sporting event.
- If your bet is a winner, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets, delivered within 72 hours.
- Bonus funds can’t be withdrawn directly as cash, but any winnings from using them are yours to keep after meeting a 1x playthrough requirement.
Remember, you have to win your initial $5 bet to earn the $300 bonus. If you lose, you receive nothing. We strongly recommend placing your wager on the shortest odds you can find to maximize your odds of cashing in on $300 in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
FanDuel is kicking off the 2025 NFL season with a handful of promotions you can claim immediately. The following offers are live on the FanDuel app and website now:
- NFL $2M Thursday Touchdown Jackpot: Place your Anytime TD bet for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys and win a share of $2 million in bonus bets If your player scores the first or last touchdown.NFL Double Your Winnings 100% Profit Boost Token: Bet any Week 1 moneyline with 100% boosted odds.
- 100% Boost on Saquon Barkley 90+ Rushing Yards: Double your winnings when you back Saquon Barkley to run the ball for 90+ yards on Thursday night.
- NFL No Sweat Token: Enjoy a no-sweat token for any Thursday Night Football (TNF) bet.
- NFL Profit Boost Token: Use a 50% profit boost token for any Cowboys-Eagles TNF wager.
How to claim your $300 FanDuel welcome bonus
Follow these steps to ensure you’re on your way to unlocking a hefty welcome bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook tonight:
- Register: Use our exclusive link and enter your personal information. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to complete your registration and remain eligible for your bonus.
- Deposit: Place a minimum of $5 in your new FanDuel account using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $5 bet: Identify a market with short odds and lock in your wager.
- Use your bonus bets: If you win, you can enjoy $300 in bonus bets. Be sure to use your entire bonus within seven days.
Claiming a FanDuel promo code offer has never been easier. To learn more about FanDuel’s promotions, app experience, odds, and payouts, check out our updated FanDuel review.
Comparing the FanDuel promo code offer to other online betting promos
Consider these offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook after placing your first bet with FanDuel:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
