FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 in Bonus Bets When You Bet on Falcons vs. Vikings Sunday Night Matchup
This Sunday night’s NFL matchup brings an exciting opportunity for new FanDuel bettors to claim the latest FanDuel welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win, without even entering a FanDuel promo code. Simply register, make a minimum deposit, and place a $5 bet. If that first wager wins, you’ll get $300 in bonus bets.
For anyone hunting down the best sportsbook promos, this is one of the top offers to grab for NFL Sunday Night Football.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel – CLAIM NOW
FanDuel promo code explained for Falcons-Vikings matchup
FanDuel’s Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets is a sign-up bonus for new bettors, and you don't need a FanDuel promo code to claim the offer. After making your first deposit and wagering $5 on the Falcons vs. Vikings matchup, you’ll qualify for the promotion. If your bet hits, FanDuel will drop $300 in bonus bets into your account within 72 hours.
The $300 bonus bets are valid for seven days. You can only cash out the winnings you make from the bonus bets, not the bonus itself.
Here’s a quick recap of the FanDuel welcome bonus for Falcons vs. Vikings:
- Click the link on this page to activate the offer.
- Download the FanDuel app, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager on the Falcons vs. Vikings game.
- If your bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days.
- Only winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable.
There are no minimum odds attached to this offer. That means you could play it safe and pick shorter odds to unlock the bonus.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new bettors in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. This offer isn't available in Ontario, Canada.
Other top NFL FanDuel offers for bettors
FanDuel doesn’t just stop at the welcome bonus. If you’re already signed up, there are several other NFL promos worth checking out:
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: For the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Falcons and Vikings, FanDuel is offering bettors a shot at two $1 million prize pools. Use your Touchdown Jackpot token to place an anytime touchdown scorer wager. If your chosen player scores the first touchdown, you’ll split $1 million in bonus bets with other bettors who picked that player. If they score the last touchdown, another $1 million is split among those who picked them.
How to claim FanDuel’s $300 in bonus bets
Getting started with the FanDuel promo is quick and easy. Just follow these four steps:
- Sign up: Click the link on this page and register via the FanDuel app.
- Deposit: Make your first deposit of at least $5.
- Place your bet: Wager $5 on the Falcons vs. Vikings NFL matchup.
- Use your bonus: If your bet wins, your $300 in bonus bets will appear in your account. Don’t forget, they expire in seven days.
Check out our comprehensive FanDuel review for details about the sportsbook’s features, bonuses and betting markets.
FanDuel promo code compared to other sportsbook promos
FanDuel’s Bet $5, get $300 if you win promo is one of the most straightforward welcome offers out there. But how does it compare to what other sportsbooks are giving new players? Here’s a quick look:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.