Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Alabama vs Mississippi State With a FanDuel Promo Code

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets ahead of Alabama's matchup against Mississippi State on Oct. 3. The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to activate, and you'll want to take advantage of this welcome bonus while exploring sportsbook promos available this weekend.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Alabama vs Mississippi State

The FanDuel promo code offer allows new customers to earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days by placing a $5 wager daily. No code is required to claim this welcome offer. If you place a $5 bet on Alabama's game against Mississippi State and that bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus a $50 bonus bet. If your initial wager loses, you'll still receive the $50 bonus bet to use on another market.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including the Alabama vs Mississippi State game.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the offer and earn up to $250 in total bonus bets.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in your winnings.

The Alabama vs Mississippi State matchup presents an ideal opportunity to use your first $5 wager on this contest at noon ET on ABC. Whether you back the Crimson Tide's explosive offense led by Keelon Russell or Mississippi State's home-field advantage with Kamario Taylor under center, your initial bet will trigger the bonus regardless of the result. This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the Alabama game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Alabama vs Mississippi State.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Alabama vs Mississippi State betting markets and select your wager. Enter your $5 bet amount and confirm your selection. After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat steps 4 through 6 for the next four days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts designed to reward loyal customers. These offers change frequently and include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on select matchups. To explore what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap the Promotions tab to see all active bonuses and special offers.

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