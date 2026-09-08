Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets With the FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Week 1 NFL

The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night with Seattle hosting New England in a championship rematch, and you can capitalize on this marquee matchup with a FanDuel promo code offer. New customers can claim up to $350 in bonus bets as of Sept. 8 by taking advantage of available sportsbook promos . This welcome bonus spans seven days of betting action across the entire opening week of the NFL season.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 1 NFL

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, making it straightforward for new bettors to get started. You'll need to deposit at least $5 into your account and then place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days. For each day you complete this qualifying wager, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token that you can use on a bet between $1 and $50.

Here's where the bonus bets come in: if your bet using the reset token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. Let's say you place a $50 bet on Seattle to beat New England using your first reset token and the Seahawks lose. You'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Thursday's San Francisco versus Los Angeles game in Australia or any other Week 1 matchup. If that same $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus bets back.

The bonus bets themselves are valid for seven days (168 hours) after you receive them, and you cannot withdraw them directly. However, if you use your bonus bets on a winning wager, those winnings become withdrawable cash. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026, giving you plenty of time to maximize this promotion across Week 1 and beyond.

Key terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day, regardless of whether your $5 wager wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $50.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Week 1 NFL betting

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 1 NFL games with your bonus bets:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market to qualify for your first bet reset token. Repeat your $5 daily wager for six more consecutive days to earn all seven reset tokens. Use each reset token on a bet between $1 and $50 across Week 1 matchups like Seattle versus New England, San Francisco versus Los Angeles, Buffalo versus Houston, or any other game on the schedule. If your reset token bet loses, FanDuel automatically credits your account with bonus bets up to $50. Apply your bonus bets to additional Week 1 wagers or save them for later games.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to profit boosts on specific games. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active bonuses tailored to the week's matchups.

Existing customers should monitor the Promotions section regularly, especially during high-profile games like the Dallas versus New York Giants matchup on Sunday night or the Denver versus Kansas City Monday night showdown. FanDuel frequently enhances payouts and offers special boosts during these prime-time contests, giving you additional ways to maximize your betting experience throughout Week 1 and beyond.

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