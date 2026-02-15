LAST CHANCE for DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA All-Star, CBB + More

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for All-Star Weekend betting

This DraftKings new-user promo requires no DraftKings promo code to activate the bonus structure. New customers deposit a minimum $5, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any available market. When that initial bet settles as a winner, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets distributed as twelve $25 bonus bet credits.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the promotional offer.

• Qualifying $5 bet must win to trigger the $300 bonus bet distribution.

• Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours due to technical processing.

• Each bonus bet expires seven days after issuance.

• Bonus bet stakes are not included in any potential winnings.

Consider targeting Team Melo versus Team Austin in the Rising Stars format, where high-scoring affairs and experimental rules create favorable betting environments. College basketball conference play offers another avenue, with bubble teams delivering intense efforts in crucial late-season matchups. Winter sports preliminary rounds provide additional opportunities, particularly in hockey contests where special teams execution often determines outcomes.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code bonus

Follow these steps to secure your promo code for DraftKings bonus and start betting on All-Star Weekend action:

Register your new DraftKings account by providing personal information and completing identity verification. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using preferred payment methods like PayPal, debit cards, or e-wallet options. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 wager on any available sports market. Collect your $300 in bonus bets when your initial wager wins, then use those credits within seven days.

For additional insights into platform features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for established customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can discover profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and specialty event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently target major sporting events, conference tournaments, and seasonal competitions throughout the calendar year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.