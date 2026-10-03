Make a $1.5K First Bet on Alabama vs Mississippi State With BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500

New bettors can claim a welcome offer on the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup this Saturday, Oct. 3. The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available for college football betting this weekend.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Alabama vs Mississippi State

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" is required to claim this welcome offer. Here's what you need to know about how the promotion functions when you bet on the Alabama vs Mississippi State game:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the Alabama vs Mississippi State matchup.

If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on Alabama vs Mississippi State and your bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on other markets. If you win your first bet, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Alabama vs Mississippi State

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Alabama vs Mississippi State game:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the college football section and find the Alabama vs Mississippi State matchup. Place your first wager on any market for this game. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for current customers beyond the welcome offer. Existing users can find daily bonuses, boosts, and special offers by checking the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and cover a wide range of sports and betting markets, giving you ongoing opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.