March Madness FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If You Win for Elite Eight
With the Elite Eight having finally arrived for this year’s March Madness, the stakes have never been higher.
As a new FanDuel Sportsbook user, you can earn $200 in bonus bets by winning your initial $5 wager. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel March Madness offer
To ensure you qualify for FanDuel’s welcome offer, please read the following terms and conditions carefully:
- Click any link on this page to begin the registration process. When prompted, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and begin your registration.
- Deposit a minimum of $5 and place a bet on any available market. If your bet is successful,
- FanDuel will send you $200 in bonus bets.
- Your first wager does not have to meet a minimum odds requirement.
- If bonus bets are not used within seven days, they will expire.
- This FanDuel promotion ends on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
You should place your initial $5 wager on a strong favorite or a market that you are familiar with. You won’t earn the $200 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
FanDuel offers various promotions beyond its welcome offer. Here’s what’s available for today’s March Madness games:
- Bet Back Token: If your bet doesn’t win, you can receive a bonus bet token equal to the amount of your wager.
- Tourney Shuffle: Participate in a free game to select a random set of men’s college teams. You can shuffle up to 20 times to create your perfect lineup. You’ll share a $100,000 prize pool if all your teams make it to the Final Four.
- Profit Boost Token: Use a profit boost token to boost your parlay’s value for any March 29 matchup only.
- Tourney Future Parlay: You can now parlay picks from multiple rounds of the March Madness tournament.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:
- Create an account: Click any link on this page to begin your sign-up with FanDuel. You’ll need to enter your personal details and download the FanDuel app to verify your account.
- Make a deposit: Choose your preferred payment method and deposit at least $5 to activate the FanDuel offer.
- Place your first bet: Bet $5 or more on any March Madness betting market.
- Receive your bonus: If your $5 bet is successful, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets can be used on any FanDuel sports market within seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Nearly every state allows you to bet on March Madness games. However, there are stricter regulations around college player props and betting on in-state teams. Check the table below to see your state’s stance on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
By signing up for a new account with BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars Sportsbook, you can earn nearly $2,000 in additional bonuses. Here's a quick breakdown of each offer:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.