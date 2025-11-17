Missouri Sports Betting: Claim Up to $5,400 in Pre-Launch Bonuses
Legal Missouri sports betting is set to go live on Dec. 1, 2025, but the pre-launch registration period is now open for business.
Download sportsbook apps today to claim limited-time pre-launch welcome bonuses, totaling up to $5,400.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$0
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$50
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
You won’t need a DraftKings Missouri promo code to claim this pre-launch deal. Simply sign up today and DraftKings will add $300 in bonus bets to your new account automatically.
Key terms for this DraftKings welcome promotion include:
- The offer is only available to new customers who are 21 or older and located in Missouri.
- The pre-launch promotion runs through Nov. 30, 2025.
- The value of the bonus bet itself isn’t returned with any winnings.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code pre-launch promotion, unlocked with the bonus code SI1500, gives new customers $100 in bonus bets to use as soon as sports betting goes live in Missouri. You’ll also qualify for a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 on Dec. 1. If that initial wager doesn’t win, BetMGM will return the stake in bonus bets up to the full amount.
Additional terms include:
- Only new customers in Missouri who are 21 years of age or older are eligible to participate.
- You must make a minimum first deposit of $10 before Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.
- Qualified users will receive $100 in bonus bets when Missouri’s sports betting market goes live.
- Bonus bets will expire seven days after being issued on Dec. 1.
- The pre-launch promotion runs through Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 offer, initial wagers above $50 earn five bonus bets, each equal to 20% of the qualifying wager. Wagers of $50 or less earn a single bonus bet equal to the stake.
- The value of the bonus bet itself is not returned with any winnings.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
No FanDuel Missouri promo code is needed for this welcome offer, keeping the sign-up process simple. Register through the links on this page and you’ll immediately receive $100 in bonus bets, plus a dollar-for-dollar deposit match up to $100 for as much as $200 in bonuses before launch. Then, once sports betting goes live, you can access FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets” promotion — giving new users up to $500 in total bonus value.
Important terms and conditions include:
- Only new Missouri users who are 21 or older can participate.
- Registration must be completed through approved pre-launch links before Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 AM.
- After pre-registering, users will receive $100 in bonus bets for launch day.
- A minimum initial deposit of $5 during the pre-launch period qualifies for a 100% deposit match up to $100 in bonus bets.
- Starting Dec. 1, 2025, placing a first $5 cash wager will trigger an additional $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after issuance.
- Each customer is eligible to redeem only one new-user offer.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo lets new users collect FanCash on losing bets for 15 consecutive days starting Dec. 1, 2025. To participate, simply place a daily cash wager of at least $1 at odds of –500 or longer from the day you open your account. If your qualifying bet loses, Fanatics will return the entire stake as FanCash, up to $200 per day.
Key terms include:
- Only new Missouri users who are at least 21 years old can participate.
- A minimum first deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration period.
- Starting Dec. 1, 2025, users may place one qualifying wager per day ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only qualifying bets that are lost earn FanCash; winning wagers do not receive refunds.
- Placing a daily wager is optional, but missed days cannot be made up later.
- FanCash received must be used within seven days of being credited.
- This pre-launch offer is open until Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.