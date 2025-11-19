Missouri Sports Betting: Claim Up to $5,550 in Pre-Launch Bonuses When You Register Today
Missouri sports betting bonuses are officially live and will kick off the state’s pre-launch sign-up period ahead of legal betting, which begins on Dec. 1, 2025. From Nov. 17-30, residents can pre-register with authorized online sportsbooks to lock in exclusive early bonuses totaling up to $5,550 before legal betting begins. These bonuses are only available until Nov. 30, so make sure you take advantage today, as any welcome offers after Dec. 1 could be decidedly less valuable.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$0
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$50
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
Right now, and up until Nov. 30, the DraftKings Missouri promo code deal offers bettors an easy way to get a jump on the state’s upcoming sports betting bonuses. Anyone who completes registration before Nov. 30 will receive $300 in DraftKings bonus bets ready to use the moment the platform goes live on Dec. 1. There is no deposit required to get the $300 offer. Take advantage before Dec. 1, 2025, when DraftKings debuts and Missouri’s legal sports betting begins.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This pre-launch bonus is available through Nov. 30, 2025.
- Claiming this offer makes you ineligible for the separate launch-day offer on Dec. 1.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Pre-register with BetMGM Missouri using promo code SI1500 to unlock $100 in bonus bets for launch day. All you have to do is register and make a minimum deposit of $10 or more before Dec. 1, 2025, to activate this pre-launch bonus. Then, when legal betting begins on Dec. 1, your first wager is covered up to $1,500, and if it loses, you’ll be refunded with bonus bets, making this one of Missouri’s most valuable early offers.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made before Dec. 1, 2025, to activate the pre-launch bonus.
- Pre-launch bonus bets of $100 will be credited when Missouri’s sports betting market goes live.
- Bonus bets from this pre-launch promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- The pre-launch window ends on Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri promo code deal doesn’t require a promo code to activate, which makes it easy to claim for new bettors. All you have to do is register through the links provided, before Nov. 30, to trigger an automatic $100 in bonus bets. Then, anytime during the pre-launch window between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30, your first deposit will also be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100, giving you as much as $200 in bonus bets before wagering is even legal. Once Missouri’s market opens on Dec. 1, you can also unlock FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets” offer, pushing your total possible welcome package to $500.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 and above.
- Sign-up must be completed through approved pre-launch links by 11:59 AM on Nov. 30, 2025.
- Pre-launch registrants will receive $100 in bonus bets, redeemable on launch day.
- A minimum $5 deposit during pre-launch unlocks a 100% deposit match up to $100.
- Starting Dec. 1, the first $5 cash wager triggers an additional $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after crediting.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo offer gives new bettors an early way to profit with a 15-day FanCash streak starting Dec. 1, 2025, worth up to $3,000 in FanCash. After activating your account, just deposit $50 and place at least one cash wager of $1 or more each day at odds of –500 or longer. If your daily qualifying bet loses, Fanatics will reimburse your stake in FanCash for up to $200 per day, for the entire 15-day period. Take advantage now, as this offer requires registration and a deposit before Dec. 1.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- A minimum initial deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration process.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, with stakes ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
- The pre-launch promotion ends Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code gives new bettors a shot at two great deals if they pre-register. Missouri bettors can download the app today and claim a ‘bet $5, get $50 in bonus bets if you win’ offer + five 100% profit boosts. The boosts are only available during the pre-launch period, so be sure to register before Dec. 1.
Key terms and conditions:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- For profit boosts, you must place a minimum $1 wager at odds of -10000 or longer.
- The maximum wager per token is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings available from each boost.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being issued.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.