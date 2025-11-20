Missouri Sports Betting: Score Up to $5,915 in Pre-Launch Bonuses By Registering Today
Missouri sports betting bonuses have officially gone live, marking the start of the state’s early registration window leading up to the launch of legal wagering on Dec. 1, 2025. Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30, residents can pre-sign up with approved online sportsbooks to secure exclusive early-access offers worth up to $5,915 before betting is fully legalized.
These pre-launch promotions disappear after Nov. 30, so it’s worth locking them in now. The welcome bonuses available once the market opens in December are expected to be far less generous.
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
From now through Nov. 30, the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer gives early bettors a simple way to get ahead of the state’s upcoming sports betting launch. Anyone who completes their registration before the deadline will automatically receive $300 in bonus bets that will be ready to use as soon as DraftKings goes live on Dec. 1. No deposit is required to claim the $300 reward. Be sure to lock it in before Dec. 1, 2025, when DraftKings officially launches and legal sports betting begins in Missouri.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This pre-launch bonus is available through Nov. 30, 2025.
- Claiming this offer makes you ineligible for the separate launch-day offer on Dec. 1.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Pre-register with BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500 and you’ll secure $100 in bonus bets ready for opening day. Simply sign up and make a minimum deposit of $10 before Dec. 1, 2025, to lock in this exclusive pre-launch reward. Once betting becomes legal on Dec. 1, your first wager will be protected for up to $1,500. If it doesn’t win, BetMGM will return the amount in bonus bets. This combination makes it one of the strongest early sign-up deals available in Missouri.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made before Dec. 1, 2025, to activate the pre-launch bonus.
- Pre-launch bonus bets of $100 will be credited when Missouri’s sports betting market goes live.
- Bonus bets from this pre-launch promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- The pre-launch window ends on Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo early-access offer gives new users a head start with a 15-day FanCash streak beginning Dec. 1, 2025, worth up to $3,000 in FanCash. After you sign up and activate your account, simply deposit $50 and place at least one cash wager of $1 or more each day at odds of –500 or longer. If your qualifying daily bet loses, Fanatics will refund your stake in FanCash — up to $200 per day throughout the full 15-day stretch. Be sure to opt in ahead of time, as both registration and a deposit must be completed before Dec. 1 to unlock this offer.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- A minimum initial deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration process.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, with stakes ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
- The pre-launch promotion ends Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code pre-registration offer gives new users access to two strong bonuses before the market launches. By downloading the app and signing up early, Missouri bettors can take advantage of a “bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins” promotion, along with five 100% profit boosts. These boosts are only available during the pre-launch window, so make sure to register before Dec. 1 to secure them.
Key terms and conditions:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- For profit boosts, you must place a minimum $1 wager at odds of -10000 or longer.
- The maximum wager per token is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings available from each boost.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being issued.
