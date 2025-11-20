Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Claim Up to $5,915 in Pre-Launch Bonuses When You Register Early
Missouri sportsbook promos have officially entered the pre-launch phase, giving new bettors the chance to lock in valuable bonuses before online wagering goes live on Dec. 1, 2025. State-approved operators are now accepting early sign-ups, and each platform is offering its own lineup of exclusive incentives, totaling up to $5,915 in bonus value.
By registering before Nov. 30, Missourians can secure their accounts, claim all available early-registration perks, and start launch day with a significant head start.
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code offer gives early registrants a direct path to one of the most appealing pre-launch bonuses in the state. By signing up ahead of the Dec. 1 launch, new users automatically lock in $300 in bonus bets—no deposit or additional steps required. It’s a simple way for bettors to enter Missouri’s legal sports betting market with guaranteed value ready to go on day one.
Key terms for this DraftKings Missouri offer:
- This offer is only for new Missouri users aged 21+.
- Pre-launch registration is available through Nov. 30, 2025.
- Claiming this offer makes you ineligible for the separate launch-day promotion on Dec. 1.
- Bonus bets pay out winnings only, not the stake amount.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 gives early registrants a strong two-part welcome package ahead of the state’s online betting launch. New users who sign up before Dec. 1 and make a minimum $10 deposit will lock in $100 in bonus bets available the moment Missouri goes live. Once launch day arrives, BetMGM adds even more value with a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500. If that initial wager doesn’t win, the sportsbook returns the stake in bonus bets—making this one of the most appealing Missouri sportsbook promos during the pre-launch window.
Key terms for this BetMGM Missouri offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri customers age 21 or older.
- A minimum $10 deposit must be completed before Dec. 1, 2025, to qualify for the pre-launch bonus.
- The $100 in bonus bets is credited once the Missouri market officially opens.
- Pre-launch bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- Early registration ends Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 first-bet offer: wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets (each worth 20% of the stake), while wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Bonus bets pay out winnings only, excluding the stake amount.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
New users can secure the FanDuel Missouri promo perks without entering a promo code; just sign up through the verified links on this page to automatically receive $100 in bonus bets. During the early-registration window, FanDuel also matches your first deposit up to $100, giving players the opportunity to start launch day with as much as $200 in bonus value. Then, once Missouri sports betting opens on Dec. 1, early sign-ups can unlock FanDuel’s ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets’ offer, raising the total welcome package to $500.
Key terms for this FanDuel Missouri offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri bettors aged 21 or older.
- Registration must be completed through approved pre-launch links by 11:59 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2025.
- Pre-launch sign-ups receive $100 in bonus bets credited on launch day.
- A minimum $5 deposit during the pre-launch period qualifies for a 100% match up to $100.
- Starting Dec. 1, a first $5 cash wager unlocks an additional $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after being issued.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up offer gives new users a chance to earn up to $3,000 in FanCash during the state’s launch period. Beginning Dec. 1, 2025, Fanatics will run a 15-day FanCash guarantee: place one qualifying cash wager of $1 or more each day at odds of –500 or longer, and if the bet loses, the stake is returned as FanCash, up to $200 per day. It’s a low-risk way for early registrants to try out the platform while stacking meaningful rewards throughout Missouri’s first two weeks of legal betting.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri offer:
- You must be a new Fanatics Sportsbook user aged 21 or older and be located in Missouri.
- A minimum first deposit of $50 is required during pre-registration.
- Beginning Dec. 1, users may place one qualifying wager per day, between $1 and $200.
- Only losing qualifying bets earn FanCash; winning bets do not.
- Participation is optional each day, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash must be used within seven days of being credited.
- Pre-launch registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2025.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The pre-launch Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo gives new bettors an early edge with the code SIBONUSMO. By registering before Dec. 1, players can claim a “bet $5, win and get $150 in bonus bets” deal, plus five 100% profit boosts that are only available during the early sign-up window. It’s an easy way to stack extra value before Missouri’s online betting market officially goes live.
Key terms for the Caesars Missouri offer:
- Offer available exclusively to new Missouri users age 21 or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager must win to trigger the $150 bonus bet payout.
- Each profit boost requires a minimum $1 bet at odds of –10000 or longer.
- Maximum wager per boost is $25, with up to $2,500 in potential added winnings per token.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being issued.
