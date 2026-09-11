Missouri vs Kansas: DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer is live as of Sept. 11, giving new customers the chance to elevate their experience for Missouri's Friday night visit to Kansas. Sign up and wager $5 on this Big 12 clash to claim $200 in bonus bets . Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Missouri vs Kansas

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer, since the promotion activates automatically once you meet the qualifying steps. Simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks game. DraftKings rewards your action with $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

For example, if you back Missouri to win and the Tigers come through, your winning wager pays out as usual and you still receive the bonus bets. If Kansas pulls off the win instead and your bet loses, you still collect the $200 in bonus bets since the offer isn't tied to the result. This DraftKings promo makes it easy to get involved in the rivalry without needing your first bet to hit.

The $200 arrives as eight separate $25 bonus bets, released in pairs every seven days over a three week span through a click to claim process. Here's a quick rundown of the terms.

Deposit a minimum of $5 to activate the offer.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets no matter the result of your first wager.

Get two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer stands as one of the more generous new-user promos available for college football season. Whether you're new to sports betting or simply exploring a promo code for DraftKings for the first time, the process takes just a few minutes to complete.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before Missouri vs Kansas

Getting started with this DraftKings new-user promo takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get set up before Friday's kickoff in Lawrence.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Missouri vs Kansas game or any other market. Receive $200 in bonus bets, paid out as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

For a closer look at the platform's features and betting markets, check out our DraftKings review . It breaks down the app's betting markets, payout speed, and overall customer experience in detail.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Missouri vs Kansas

DraftKings doesn't stop rewarding customers once the welcome offer ends. The sportsbook regularly rolls out profit boosts, parlay specials, and other DraftKings promo codes for existing customers throughout the college football season.

You can find these ongoing promotions by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab. New offers appear frequently, so it's worth checking back before every Missouri or Kansas matchup, or any other game on your card.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.