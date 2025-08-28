Nebraska at Cincinnati Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $100 Back in FanCash if Your Football Bet Loses
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season kicks off with a clash between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Cincinnati Bearcats in Kansas City. If you’re looking to get in on the betting action, take advantage of one of our standout sportsbook promos.
You can claim $100 back in FanCash if your football bet on the game loses, thanks to our Fanatics Sportsbook promo.
What you need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook Nebraska at Cincinnati offer
Review the following terms and conditions carefully before using our exclusive Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Cornhuskers at Bearcats game:
- You must be 21 years or older to claim this offer.
- The minimum odds requirement for this welcome offer is +300.
- Your wager must settle as a loss to qualify for FanCash
- FanCash earned from this promo expires on Oct. 31, 2025.
There are a couple of additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers you can take advantage of, depending on where you’re located, if you would like an alternative to the $100 FanCash offer:
- Bet $10, get $50 in Fancash (All states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): Simply deposit and bet $10, and you’ll instantly receive $50 in FanCash, whether your initial wager wins or loses.
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash (All states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): For 10 days, make a bet each day and earn $100 in FanCash if your bet misses for that day. If you do not bet for a day, you are ineligible to claim that day’s $100.
- Up to $25 back in FanCash if your football bet loses (NY only): For New York residents only, you can earn $25 back in FanCash if your football bet loses, eligible to play on every gameday.
This offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY The bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for all users
Visit Fanatics Sportsbook’s ‘Promotions’ section to learn more about daily boosts and bonuses. The following sportsbook promos are available now:
- Odds and profit boosts: Fanatics Sportsbook has daily odds and profit boosts that you can take advantage of and earn to use on your daily wagers.
- College football-specific promos: Take advantage of profit boosts for the biggest college football games this week, like Ohio State/Texas, Alabama/FSU, and more.
- Up to $5 FanCash back if you lose: You can get $5 back in FanCash if your college football parlay or same-game parlay bet loses.
How to claim $100 back in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook.
You can claim $100 back in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook by making a $1 wager. Our step-by-step guide below will help get you started:
- Register: Click any link on this page to sign up for a Fanatics Sportsbook account. Provide your personal details and verify your account.
- Fund your account: Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place your first bet: Make an initial wager of $1 or more on a football game of your choice to qualify for this offer. If it loses, you’ll receive $100 back in FanCash to use at your discretion.
- Claim your rewards: FanCash lasts for 365 days, so you have a year to figure out how you’d like to use it.
Check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review for an in-depth look at this top sportsbook.
Compare college football betting promos
You can take advantage of a variety of welcome offers for this Week 1 college football matchup between Nebraska and Cincinnati. In addition to the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you can claim bonuses from other top operators like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
Fanatics Sportsbook
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$100 in FanCash
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$10
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
Before Oct. 31, 2025
7 days
7 days
7 days
