The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. New users also get a $50 registration bonus . Check out more sportsbook promos available on Nov. 23, then use this one on tonight's NBA and Monday Night Football action.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA and Monday Night Football

A code is required for this offer, and it is SI1550. When you use the BetMGM bonus code at sign-up, you get an exclusive $50 bonus after registering. You can then place a first bet of up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market, including tonight's NBA slate or Monday Night Football, with minimum odds of -10,000.

Here is how the offer plays out with Thunder vs. Pacers as your target. Say you bet $100 on Oklahoma City and the Thunder win. You collect your winnings in cash as usual, and the offer does not come into play.

Now say you bet $100 and your wager loses. Because your stake is $51 or more, you get five bonus bets worth $20 each, which adds up to your $100 back in bonus bets. If you bet $50 or less and lose, you get one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Keep these terms in mind before you wager:

A code is required, and the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code is SI1550.

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market.

Qualifying bets need minimum odds of -10,000.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and only the winnings are paid out. The bonus bet stake is not returned.

You must wager bonus bets once before you can request a withdrawal.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Current BetMGM odds for Thunder vs. Pacers on the NBA slate

Game: Thunder @ Pacers, 7:30 PM ET

Moneyline: Oklahoma City -200, Indiana +165

Spread: Oklahoma City -4.5 (-118)

Total (over/under): 222.5 points

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for tonight's games

Follow these steps to register, claim the BetMGM promo code offer, and place your first bet on tonight's action.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email address, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your $50 registration bonus. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available option. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on Thunder vs. Pacers or another game. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses.

Want more details on the sportsbook? Read the full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

New customers are not the only ones who can score extra value. BetMGM rolls out bonuses and boosts on a regular basis for existing users, and the lineup changes often.

Open the "Promos" section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is live before you place your next wager. A quick check there can keep you from missing an offer on a big game night.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.