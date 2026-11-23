The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus a $50 registration bonus. A code is required. As of Nov. 23, this is one of the top sportsbook promos for betting on Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 works for Bengals vs. Commanders

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 is required to claim this welcome offer. New users who register with the code get an exclusive $50 bonus after sign-up. You can then place a first bet of up to $1,500 on Cincinnati vs. Washington on Monday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. Here is how that works for a wager on this game:

If you bet $50 or less and lose: You receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. A losing $50 wager on the Bengals moneyline returns one $50 bonus bet.

If you bet $51 or more and lose: You receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake. A losing $500 wager on the Commanders spread returns five $100 bonus bets.

If your first bet wins: You collect your winnings in cash as usual, and no bonus bets are issued for the qualifying wager.

The same BetMGM promo code applies to any sport or betting market, so you can pick the spread, moneyline, total, or another market for Bengals vs. Commanders. Here are the key terms for the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer:

A code is required. Enter SI1550 during registration.

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500, with minimum odds of -10,000.

There is no playthrough requirement on the qualifying wager, and bonus bets are non-withdrawable.

You must wager bonus bets once before you can request a withdrawal, and only the winnings are paid out. The bonus bet stake is not returned.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

The bonus code for BetMGM works the same way whether you sign up on the BetMGM app or on betmgm.com. I recommend placing the qualifying wager on tonight's game so you can see how the bonus bet structure applies to a live market.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Bengals vs. Commanders odds at BetMGM

Bengals @ Commanders (8:15 PM ET)

Moneyline: CIN -294 / WAS +240

Spread: CIN -6 (-108) / WAS +6 (-111)

Total Points: Over 55 (-108) / Under 55 (-111)

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your first bet on Bengals vs. Commanders:

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com, then click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your $50 registration bonus. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on Bengals vs. Commanders at odds of -10,000 or longer. If your bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users after Monday Night Football

New customers are not the only ones who get rewarded. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users, and the offers change often.

To see what is available on any given day, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and check the "Promos" tab. It is a quick way to find extra value on your next wager once the Bengals and Commanders wrap up on Monday night.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.