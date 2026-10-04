NFL Sunday 4 PM Slate: DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $150 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a path to $150 in bonus bets ahead of the NFL Sunday 4 PM Slate, headlined by Chiefs-Raiders. This DraftKings promo is live now, as of Oct. 4, and ranks among the top sportsbook promos for new bettors looking to back the slate's biggest games.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the NFL Sunday 4 PM slate

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer, so new customers can sign up directly and get started before kickoff of the NFL Sunday 4 PM Slate. This DraftKings new-user promo asks only for a $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager placed on any game, including Chiefs-Raiders or Broncos-49ers. Win or lose, that qualifying wager unlocks the bonus bet rewards.

Say a customer places $5 on the Chiefs to beat the Raiders. If that wager wins, the customer collects the cash payout plus two $25 bonus bets credited instantly, with two more $25 bonus bets arriving every seven days for 14 days. If the wager loses, the customer still receives the same six $25 bonus bets on the same schedule, since the qualifying bet only needs to be placed, not won.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into a new DraftKings account.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, such as the NFL Sunday 4 PM Slate.

Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly once the qualifying wager posts.

Receive two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the following 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Sunday's slate

Signing up for the promo code for DraftKings takes just a few minutes, and new customers can be ready to bet on the NFL Sunday 4 PM Slate well before Chiefs-Raiders kicks off. Follow these steps to lock in the welcome offer.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any available market, including the Sunday slate. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager is placed. Watch for two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 14 days.

New customers who want a closer look at the platform before signing up can read a full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features. The review covers deposit methods, mobile features, and more, giving new customers extra context before the NFL Sunday 4 PM Slate kicks off.

More DraftKings promo codes await after the NFL Sunday 4 PM slate

Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These ongoing deals, often tied to marquee matchups like Chiefs-Raiders or Broncos-49ers, can be found by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos section. Bettors should check back often, since new DraftKings promo codes and boosts tend to roll out weekly during the football season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.