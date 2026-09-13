NFL Week 1 Sunday: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets ahead of the NFL Week 1 Sunday slate on Sept. 13. This DraftKings promo pairs well with games like Bills-Texans, Bucs-Bengals, or the Cowboys-Giants Sunday Night Football finale. Check out more sportsbook promos or head straight to $200 in bonus bets to get started.

Getting started with the DraftKings promo code for Sunday's NFL slate

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer, since it applies automatically once a new customer meets the qualifying requirements. New customers simply need to deposit at least $5 and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Sunday's NFL slate. That includes matchups like Bills-Texans, Ravens-Colts, or the Cowboys-Giants Sunday Night Football matchup.

Bettors sometimes search for a promo code for DraftKings before signing up, but none exists for this welcome offer. DraftKings promo codes typically apply automatically once a qualifying deposit and wager get placed. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer works the same way regardless of which Sunday game a customer chooses.

DraftKings rewards this qualifying wager with $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of that first bet. New customers often look for a DraftKings new-user promo like this one before a big opening Sunday. The terms below outline exactly how the offer breaks down.

Deposit a minimum of $5 into a new DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Place a first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets in total, split into two $25 bonus bets every seven days.

Bonus bets arrive over a 21-day period through a click-to-claim process.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it gets issued.

The original stake does not count toward any winnings from bonus bet wagers.

Suppose a customer places their qualifying $5 wager on the Cowboys-Giants Sunday Night Football game. If that wager wins, DraftKings still issues the $200 in bonus bets on top of any cash winnings from the bet itself. If the wager loses, the customer still receives the full $200 in bonus bets, since the outcome of the first bet does not affect this welcome offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer for Sunday's games

Follow these steps to sign up and place a qualifying wager on the NFL Week 1 Sunday slate.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit a minimum of $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on a Sunday NFL game, such as Packers-Vikings or Commanders-Eagles. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight $25 bonus bets over 21 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features before Sunday's kickoffs.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond Sunday's NFL slate

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Existing customers can check the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available. These offers change often, so it helps to check back before kickoff each week of the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.