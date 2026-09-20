NFL Week 2 Sunday: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer is live heading into NFL Week 2 Sunday, with Bengals-Texans, Vikings-Bears, Commanders-Cowboys, Dolphins-49ers and Colts-Chiefs all on the schedule. Available through Sept. 20, new customers can turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets , one of the featured sportsbook promos for this slate.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Bengals-Texans and NFL Week 2 Sunday

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including Bengals-Texans, Vikings-Bears or Colts-Chiefs on NFL Week 2 Sunday.

Once that first wager settles, win or lose, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets. For example, a $5 moneyline bet on the Bengals covering their Week 2 matchup with the Texans triggers the bonus whether Cincinnati wins or the wager comes up short. The $200 arrives as eight separate $25 bonus bets, released two at a time every seven days across a 21 day stretch through a click-to-claim process.

Here is what customers should know before placing that first bet:

A minimum $5 deposit and $5 wager on any sports market activates the offer.

The bonus arrives regardless of whether the first bet wins or loses.

Bonus bets get issued in two $25 increments every seven days for 21 days.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after DraftKings issues it.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo before Sunday's NFL slate

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get set up before the early games kick off.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through this link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of $5 or more on any game, such as Bengals-Texans or Commanders-Cowboys. Receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

For a closer look at the platform, read this DraftKings review before signing up. It breaks down deposit options, app features and more.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers for NFL Week 2 Sunday

DraftKings regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the season, and this DraftKings promo is just one piece of that lineup. Bettors can find fresh DraftKings promo codes by opening the app and checking the Promos tab before wagering on games like Dolphins-49ers or Seahawks-Cardinals. It's worth a quick look each week before locking in a bet on NFL Week 2 Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.