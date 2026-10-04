NFL Week 4 Sunday: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers up to $150 in bonus bets just in time for NFL Week 4 Sunday, headlined by Chiefs-Raiders in Las Vegas. New customers can put this offer to work on any Sunday matchup, from the London opener through Sunday Night Football. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff on Oct. 4.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NFL Week 4 Sunday

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers only need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NFL Week 4 Sunday game, including the Chiefs-Raiders matchup in Las Vegas. This DraftKings promo gives new bettors flexibility to wager on any game across the Sunday slate.

Once that first wager settles, win or lose, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. Two more $25 bonus bets follow every seven days for the next 14 days, completing the $150 total.

For example, a customer who stakes $5 on Chiefs-Raiders and wins still receives the same two $25 bonus bets as someone whose $5 wager on the same game loses. The result of that first bet does not affect the bonus structure, since DraftKings pays out the bonus regardless of outcome.

New customers in eligible states can claim this DraftKings promo.

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required.

Bonus bets arrive in six separate increments of $25.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it is issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet wagers.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claim the DraftKings new-user promo before Chiefs-Raiders kicks off

No promo code for DraftKings is needed during sign up, since this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer activates automatically after the deposit and first wager. Follow the steps below to get set up before NFL Week 4 Sunday action begins, including Chiefs-Raiders.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on an NFL Week 4 Sunday game, such as Chiefs-Raiders or Rams-Eagles. Collect two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

Anyone who wants a closer look at the platform before signing up can read a full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for NFL Week 4 Sunday bettors

DraftKings regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These DraftKings promo codes and offers typically appear in the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Checking that section before NFL Week 4 Sunday games like Packers-Buccaneers or Lions-Panthers kick off can help returning bettors find extra value. Offers change often, so it is worth a quick look each week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.