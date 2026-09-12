Ohio State vs. Texas: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

This DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets ahead of Ohio State vs. Texas. As of Sept. 12, this welcome offer remains active for new sign-ups looking to bet on this marquee college football matchup. Claim $200 in bonus bets today, and check out other sportsbook promos available this week.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Ohio State vs. Texas

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Ohio State vs. Texas or another available game.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer rewards customers with $200 in bonus bets regardless of how the first wager settles. For example, a customer who bets $5 on Ohio State to cover the spread and the bet wins will still receive the full $200 in bonus bets. A customer who instead backs Texas and the wager does not cash will also receive the same $200 in bonus bets, since the outcome of the first bet does not affect the reward.

DraftKings issues the bonus in eight $25 increments, with two $25 bonus bets unlocked every seven days over a 21-day period through a click-to-claim process. Here are the key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 increments every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Stakes are not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings before Ohio State vs. Texas

Getting started takes just a few minutes, and new customers can be ready to wager on Ohio State vs. Texas well before kickoff. Follow these steps to claim this promo code for DraftKings offer.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any available market. Receive $200 in bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Read this DraftKings review for more information on the sportsbook's features before signing up. The review covers deposit options, mobile app performance, and other tools useful for betting on Ohio State vs. Texas.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for Ohio State vs. Texas

Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Bettors can find fresh DraftKings promo codes and other offers by checking the Promos tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

These ongoing promotions often include enhanced odds or bonus bet opportunities tied to marquee matchups like Ohio State vs. Texas. Checking the app regularly ensures customers do not miss out on new offers as the season progresses.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.