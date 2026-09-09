Patriots vs. Seahawks: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer is live ahead of Patriots vs Seahawks, giving new customers a chance to turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonus bets. As of Sept. 9, this DraftKings new-user promo stands out among the top sportsbook promos available for the NFL season opener. Claim $200 in bonus bets before betting on New England at Seattle.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Patriots vs. Seahawks

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry since it activates automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. New customers simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of at least $5 on any market, including Patriots vs Seahawks at Lumen Field. Whether that wager wins or loses, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets split into eight $25 increments.

For example, a $5 moneyline wager on New England to beat Seattle triggers the same $200 in bonus bets whether the Patriots cause an upset or the Seahawks cover as the 3.5 point favorite ahead of the 8:20 PM ET kickoff. The bonus bets arrive in two $25 installments every seven days for 21 days, and each set requires a click to claim inside your account. Customers then have seven days to use each installment before it expires.

A minimum $5 deposit and $5 wager on any sports market activates the offer.

DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the first wager.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is one of several DraftKings promo codes rotating through the app this season, and it applies broadly across markets tied to the Patriots and Seahawks opener. No promo code for DraftKings is needed since the system applies the bonus automatically once the deposit and wager requirements are met.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets before Patriots vs. Seahawks

Getting started with this DraftKings promo takes just a few minutes, and you can complete every step before the Patriots and Seahawks kick off. Follow the steps below to activate the offer and place a wager on the season opener.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any market, including Patriots vs Seahawks. Receive $200 in bonus bets issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Bettors who want a closer look at the platform before signing up can read this DraftKings review for more detail on features and betting markets.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for Patriots vs. Seahawks bettors

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers often include profit boosts, parlay insurance style tokens on certain markets, and specials tied to weekly matchups like Patriots vs Seahawks.

Existing customers can check the 'Promos' tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see which current DraftKings promo codes and boosts apply to upcoming games. New offers appear frequently, so checking before each week's slate helps bettors find the most value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.