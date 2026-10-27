Portland vs. Los Angeles: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to get involved with Portland vs. Los Angeles. As of Oct. 27, new customers can Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Months of NBA League Pass . Check out other sportsbook promos before this matchup tips off.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Portland vs. Los Angeles

The DraftKings promo code welcome offer does not require entry of any code. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including Portland vs. Los Angeles. No DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is necessary to unlock this welcome offer, and it applies whether the first wager wins or loses.

For example, a customer could place a $5 moneyline bet on Portland to win the game outright. If that wager wins, the customer keeps the payout in addition to qualifying for the bonus bets. If the wager loses, the customer still receives the full $200 in bonus bets, since the offer does not depend on the outcome of the first bet.

New customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date they are issued.

The offer also includes three months of NBA League Pass access for new customers.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires on Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

There is no promo code for DraftKings needed to activate this offer, and DraftKings promo codes are not required for this specific welcome bonus. This DraftKings promo is straightforward to claim and ties directly to any qualifying wager placed on tonight's game between Portland and Los Angeles.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings offer before Portland faces Los Angeles

Claiming this welcome offer takes only a few minutes before Portland and Los Angeles tip off. Follow the steps below to get started.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any available market, including Portland vs. Los Angeles. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, with additional bonus bets following every seven days for 21 days. Access the code for the three month NBA League Pass benefit included with this offer.

For a closer look at the platform's features and betting markets, read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos after Portland vs. Los Angeles tips off

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA season. These offers often tie into specific games, player props, or parlay boosts tied to matchups like Portland vs. Los Angeles.

Existing customers can find these updated offers by checking the Promos section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New promotions appear frequently, so it is worth checking back before placing a wager on any given night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.