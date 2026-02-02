Seattle vs New England: Claim FanDuel's Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Offer

New users can claim an exceptional welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required for the highly anticipated Seattle vs New England matchup. This $200 bonus opportunity is available through Monday, Feb. 2, giving bettors a chance to capitalize on one of the season's biggest games. FanDuel's current sportsbook promos make this Championship showdown even more compelling for new customers.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Seattle vs New England

The FanDuel welcome bonus operates on a simple premise: place a $5 qualifying wager and receive $200 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins. No FanDuel promo code is necessary to activate this offer, making it accessible to all eligible new users. The promotion applies to any betting market, including moneylines, spreads, and totals for the Seattle vs New England Championship game.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to fund your new account.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if your qualifying bet wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on Seattle to win and they secure victory, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. If you then use those bonus bets on a market with +100 odds and win, you'll collect $200 in withdrawable cash. However, if your initial $5 wager on Seattle loses, no bonus bets are awarded under this FanDuel sign-up bonus structure.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the Championship

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer requires completing four straightforward steps before placing your Seattle vs New England wager.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your newly created account. Place your first $5 real money wager on any available betting market. Receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.

New users can explore additional details about this platform by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promotions beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special Championship-themed promotions throughout major sporting events. Current users can access these additional FanDuel promo codes and offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application, where new bonuses and enhanced odds opportunities are frequently updated.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.