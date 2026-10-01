Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

New customers can use the DraftKings promo code offer to grab a $150 bonus bets package before betting on Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football. Simply deposit and wager $5 to unlock six $25 bonus bets, available through Oct. 1. This $150 bonus bets offer ranks among the top sportsbook promos for new DraftKings customers.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Steelers vs. Browns

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer ahead of Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the matchup between the Browns and Steelers.

Once the wager settles, win or lose, the offer unlocks six bonus bets worth $25 each. For example, a $5 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers that wins still pays out at standard odds, and it also triggers the first two $25 bonus bets. If that same $5 wager loses, the customer still receives the first two $25 bonus bets and the remaining four over the following two weeks.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

New customers only in eligible states.

Minimum deposit of $5 is required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the first wager settles.

Four more $25 bonus bets arrive in two installments every seven days over the following 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The original stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claim the DraftKings promo code offer before Thursday Night Football

New customers can activate this DraftKings new-user promo in just a few minutes before the Browns host the Steelers. Follow the steps below to get started.

Click the sign-up link to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any market tied to Steelers vs. Browns or another available event. Collect two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles, then watch for four more over the next two weeks.

Check out this DraftKings review for a closer look at the Sportsbook's features and betting markets.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for Steelers vs. Browns week

Existing DraftKings customers are not left out during Steelers vs. Browns week. The Sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts, odds enhancements, and other DraftKings promo codes through the Promos tab on the app.

Bettors who already used a promo code for DraftKings on a past sign up can still check the app each week for fresh offers tied to NFL action. These updates often include profit boosts and parlay enhancements for upcoming games like Thursday Night Football.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.