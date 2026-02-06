Super bowl Betting Promos: Claim Thousands In Bonuses From FanDuel, DraftKings & More

The Super Bowl betting promos are heating up as Seattle prepares to face New England in just four days at Levi's Stadium. Top sportsbooks are rolling out their biggest welcome offers for new users looking to get in on the action. Download the leading Super Bowl betting sites to claim these lucrative bonuses before kickoff.

This matchup represents a fascinating clash between two rebuilt franchises. The Patriots have engineered a stunning turnaround under Mike Vrabel, with rookie quarterback Drake Maye posting elite numbers throughout the season. Meanwhile, Seattle's defensive-minded approach under Mike Macdonald has produced a dominant unit that hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 28 games.

New bettors can take advantage of the Super Bowl betting promos available across multiple platforms. These offers provide substantial bonus opportunities for those ready to wager on this championship showdown between two resurgent teams.

Best Super Bowl Bet Promos Available Now

Leading sportsbooks are offering their most competitive welcome bonuses ahead of this weekend's big game. These sportsbook promos provide new users with substantial bonus opportunities and enhanced betting power. Each platform offers unique terms and bonus structures designed to maximize your betting experience.

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no promotional code for new users. Simply register, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying $5 wager to activate this bonus. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Key terms include:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required

Bonus awarded as 12 separate $25 bonus bets

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings

BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Protection

New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500." This offer returns your stake as bonus bets if your first wager loses. The minimum deposit requirement is $10, and the bonus structure varies based on your initial bet amount.

Important details:

Available in 22 states plus DC and Puerto Rico

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet matching the stake

All bonus bets expire after seven days

FanDuel: Up to $250 in Bonus Value

The FanDuel promo code is not required for this dual bonus structure. New users receive $200 in bonus bets if their $5 qualifying wager wins, plus a 100% deposit match up to $50. The mobile app download is mandatory to claim this welcome offer.

Bonus structure includes:

$5 minimum deposit and qualifying bet

$200 bonus bets awarded within 72 hours of winning bet

Additional 100% deposit match up to $50

All bonus funds expire seven days after issuance

Caesars: $250 Bet Match

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code "SIBONUS250BM" provides a 100% match on your first wager up to $250. This bonus bet is awarded regardless of your initial wager's outcome. New users have 30 days after account creation to place their qualifying first bet.

Terms and restrictions:

$10 minimum deposit required

Qualifying wager must have odds better than -500

Bonus bets and profit boost tokens don't qualify

Bonus amount matches your first wager up to $250

These best Super Bowl betting promos offer substantial value for new users looking to enhance their championship betting experience. Each platform provides unique bonus structures and terms, allowing bettors to choose the offer that best fits their wagering preferences and budget.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.