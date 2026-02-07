Super Bowl Betting Promos: Claim Up To $2.3K In Bonuses From These 4 Sportsbooks
The Super Bowl betting promos are here as Seattle faces New England in tomorrow's championship showdown. New users can download leading sportsbook apps to claim welcome bonuses worth hundreds or thousands in bonus bets. These Super Bowl betting promos offer substantial value for the biggest game of the year, while established Super Bowl betting sites provide competitive odds and extensive betting markets.
The Patriots and Seahawks meet at Levi's Stadium in a rematch of their dramatic clash from a decade ago. Both franchises have undergone remarkable rebuilds, with New England's Mike Vrabel coaching Drake Maye to an elite season and Seattle's Mike Macdonald leading a dominant defense to the NFC's top seed.
Best Super Bowl Bet Promos Available Now
Multiple sportsbook promos are available for new users ahead of the championship game. These welcome offers provide substantial bonus bet opportunities with varying terms and requirements. Each operator has structured their promotion differently, from simple bet-and-get offers to deposit matches and first bet protection.
DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
The DraftKings promo code is not required for this welcome offer. New customers can claim $300 in bonus bets by winning their first $5 wager. The promotion requires a minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet on any sports market.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required
- Bonus awarded only if initial bet wins
- Twelve $25 bonus bets credited within 72 hours
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Protection
The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks first bet protection up to $1,500. New users receive their stake back in bonus bets if their initial wager loses. This offer provides the highest potential bonus amount among current promotions.
Important details:
- Bonus code "SI1500" required during registration
- $10 minimum deposit and qualifying wager
- Bonus bets awarded only if first bet loses
- Stakes over $50 split into five equal bonus bets
- Seven-day expiration on all bonus bets
FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $200 Plus $50 Deposit Match
The FanDuel promo code is not needed for this dual promotion. New customers can earn up to $250 in total bonuses through a winning $5 bet and deposit match. The mobile app download is required to claim this welcome offer.
Promotion structure:
- $5 minimum deposit and qualifying bet
- $200 bonus bets if initial wager wins
- Additional 100% deposit match up to $50
- Mobile app download mandatory
- All bonus bets expire after seven days
Caesars: $250 Bet Match
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code "SIBONUS250BM" provides a 100% bet match up to $250. New users receive bonus bets equal to their first wager amount regardless of outcome. This guaranteed bonus structure appeals to cautious bettors.
Terms and conditions:
- Promo code "SIBONUS250BM" required
- $10 minimum deposit needed
- Bonus awarded regardless of bet outcome
- Qualifying wager must have odds better than -500
- 30-day window to place qualifying bet
These best Super Bowl betting promos provide excellent value for the championship matchup between two resurgent franchises. Each offer has distinct advantages, from DraftKings' high payout potential to Caesars' guaranteed bonus structure.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.