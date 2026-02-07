Super Bowl Betting Promos: Get Up To $2,300 In Bonuses From These 4 Sportsbooks
The biggest game of the year arrives Sunday with a thrilling matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Super Bowl betting promos from leading sportsbooks offer new users incredible welcome bonuses to enhance their wagering experience for this historic clash at Levi's Stadium.
Top Super Bowl betting sites are rolling out their most generous offers for new customers looking to get in on the action. These Super Bowl betting promos provide substantial bonus opportunities that can significantly boost your bankroll for the big game.
Best Super Bowl Bet Promos Available Now
Leading sportsbooks are offering exceptional welcome bonuses for new users ahead of Sunday's championship game. These sportsbook promos provide various structures, from bonus bet rewards to deposit matches, giving bettors multiple ways to maximize their wagering potential.
DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
The DraftKings promo code offer stands out with its straightforward structure requiring no promotional code. New customers can claim $300 in bonus bets by placing a winning $5 wager on any sports market.
Key terms for this promotion include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required
- Bonus bets awarded only if initial $5 wager wins
- Twelve $25 bonus bets credited within 72 hours
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings
The registration process involves creating an account, making a minimum $5 deposit, and placing your qualifying wager. If successful, you receive both your original winnings plus the substantial bonus bet package.
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Protection
The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. This offer returns your stake in bonus bets if your initial wager loses.
Important details for this promotion:
- Requires bonus code "SI1500" during registration
- Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify
- Losing wagers receive full stake back in bonus bets
- Wagers over $50 split into five equal bonus bets
- Bonus bets expire after seven days
- Available in 22 states plus DC and Puerto Rico
The structure ensures new bettors can make substantial wagers with confidence, knowing they have protection if their first bet doesn't succeed.
FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $200 Plus Deposit Match
The FanDuel promo code offer combines two bonuses without requiring a promotional code. New users receive $200 in bonus bets for a winning $5 wager plus a 100% deposit match up to $50.
This dual promotion includes:
- $200 bonus bets awarded for winning $5 initial wager
- 100% deposit match up to $50 for first-time depositors
- Mobile app download required for bonus eligibility
- Bonus bets credited within 72 hours of settlement
- Seven-day expiration on all bonus funds
- Promotion expires February 7th, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET
The combination of winning bet bonuses and deposit matching provides new customers with multiple pathways to bonus funds.
Caesars: $250 Bet Match
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code "SIBONUS250BM" offers a straightforward bet match up to $250. New users receive bonus bets equal to their first qualifying wager amount regardless of outcome.
Terms for this promotion specify:
- Requires promo code "SIBONUS250BM" during registration
- Minimum $10 deposit needed to participate
- First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening
- Bonus bet amount matches initial wager up to $250
- Certain bet types excluded including profit boosts and super boosts
- Wagers with odds shorter than -500 do not qualify
This offer provides guaranteed bonus bets regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses, making it particularly appealing for new bettors.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
