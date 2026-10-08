Tampa Bay vs Dallas: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 in Bonus Bets With a $5 Bet on Thursday Night Football

New customers can use this DraftKings promo code offer to grab $150 in bonus bets ahead of Tampa Bay vs. Dallas on Thursday Night Football. This offer is live as of Oct. 8, giving new bettors a timely way to join DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How this DraftKings promo code offer works for Tampa Bay vs Dallas

This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at signup, so new customers can activate it directly through the app or website. Simply deposit $5 and place a $5 wager on Tampa Bay vs. Dallas or any other game to qualify for the DraftKings promo. Once that wager settles, win or lose, bettors unlock the first $25 bonus bets right away.

For example, a $5 bet on Tampa Bay to cover the spread against Dallas that wins still only returns standard odds winnings, but it also triggers the bonus bets release. If that same $5 wager loses, customers still receive the same $150 in bonus bets across six $25 increments. This DraftKings new-user promo pays out two bonus bets immediately, followed by two more every seven days for 14 days.

Finding the right promo code for DraftKings has never been easier, and this welcome offer ranks among the best DraftKings promo codes available this week. New customers simply need to meet the deposit and wagering requirements outlined below.

Here are the full terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Available only to new customers who have not previously registered with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit.

Requires a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including Tampa Bay vs. Dallas.

Bonus bets arrive in six $25 increments, totaling $150.

The first two $25 bonus bets arrive after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Stakes are not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Tampa Bay vs Dallas

Follow these steps to claim this DraftKings promo code offer before Tampa Bay faces Dallas tonight. Each step takes just a few minutes to complete from a phone or desktop browser.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on Tampa Bay vs Dallas or another available market. Receive two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features. The review covers everything from banking methods to in-game betting markets available for Tampa Bay vs Dallas and beyond.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Tampa Bay vs Dallas

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts and parlay specials for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers often appear directly in the Promos tab within the DraftKings app, making them simple to find and claim. Checking that section regularly helps bettors avoid missing time sensitive boosts tied to games like Tampa Bay vs Dallas.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.