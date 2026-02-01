Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting: Claim $1,500 With BetMGM Bonus Code
The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users betting on Thunder vs. Nuggets. This welcome offer requires the promo code and returns your stake in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 1.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thunder vs. Nuggets betting
New BetMGM users can claim this welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when registering their account. The promotion provides protection on your first real money wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Thunder vs. Nuggets wins, you keep your winnings and original stake.
However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Thunder to cover the spread and they fall short, you receive five bonus bets worth $200 each. Alternatively, if you wager $40 on Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double and he comes up short, you get one $40 bonus bet.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 result in five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.
- Wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- Bonus bet winnings exclude the original bonus bet amount.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on Thunder vs. Nuggets
Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first wager on Sunday's Thunder vs. Nuggets matchup:
- Click the registration link and enter the BetMGM promo code 'SI1500' during account creation.
- Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using a preferred payment method.
- Navigate to the NBA betting section and select Thunder vs. Nuggets markets.
- Place your first real money wager on any available bet for this game.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours of settlement.
For more details about this operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the Thunder vs. Nuggets welcome offer
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. These include daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that enhance your betting experience. Regular users can find these offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application.
The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions to coincide with major sporting events and popular betting markets. Checking the promotions section regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting value on games like Thunder vs. Nuggets and other NBA matchups throughout the season.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
