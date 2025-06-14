US Open DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins for the US Open
Round 3 of the U.S. Open tees off today at Oakmont, and while the world’s best golfers chase a major title, DraftKings is welcoming all new bettors with open arms and a chance to turn $5 into $300 in bonus bets.
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this offer — just pick your golfer or betting market and win your first $5 wager to unlock your reward. Read on to learn how you can cash in on one of the top sportsbook promos out there.
What you need to know about the DraftKings US Open offer
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim your new-user bonus, but there are a few important terms to understand before placing your first wager:
- You must deposit and wager at least $5 on the U.S. Open or any other available market.
- Your qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or longer.
- If your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets, paid out as 12 $25 bonus wagers.
- Your DraftKings bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire in seven days.
Since you must win your bet to unlock the $300 in bonus bets, we suggest you find a bet with odds as close to -500 as you can find. Doing this will give you the best chance of earning the bonus.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
We’re tracking all DraftKings U.S. Open promos here. Keep an eye on this section to ensure you’re not missing any daily bonuses throughout the tournament.
- U.S. Open King of the Course: Wager on a player to win the U.S. Open and score a share of $1,000,000 in bonus bets if your pick records the most birdies or better across Rounds 3 and 4.
- NBA Finals Profit Boost: You can get an SGP profit boost for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
- DraftKings referral program: Invite your friends to join DraftKings using your unique referral link, and you’ll earn a bonus when they sign up and deposit $25 or more. You can get up to $100 in bonus funds for each successful referral.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from DraftKings
It only takes a few minutes to sign up and claim your $300 bonus offer from DraftKings. Just follow the steps below to make sure your first U.S. Open wager qualifies:
- Register: Click any link on this page to sign up at DraftKings. No DraftKings promo code is required, but you’ll need to provide some personal information to verify your identity and create your new account.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $5 to your account to activate the welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Wager $5 or more on the U.S. Open or any available betting market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Use your bonus: If your bet wins, you’ll have seven days to use your 12 $25 bonus bets.
Compare US Open betting promos
DraftKings’ $5 to win $300 offer is a perfect way to kick off your U.S. Open betting. It’s one of several strong golf promos we’ve featured below.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
