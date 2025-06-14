US Open FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win
The U.S. Open is underway at Oakmont, and FanDuel is giving new users a reason to get in on the action with one of the top sportsbook promos. Place your first $5 bet, and if you win, you’ll take home $200 in bonus bets; no FanDuel promo code required.
Whether you're backing a tournament favorite or spotting value down the leaderboard, a winning wager is your ticket to a big-time bonus.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel US Open offer
No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this new-user bonus, but there are a few key terms to know before placing your first wager:
- This offer must be claimed through the FanDuel Sportsbook app; a download is required to complete registration and qualify.
- You must deposit and wager at least $5 on the U.S. Open or any other available market.
- There are no odds restrictions tied to your qualifying bet.
- If your first wager wins, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they’re issued.
Since you must win your first bet to trigger the bonus, we recommend targeting the biggest favorite you can find to improve your chances of cashing in on the $200 in bonus bets.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
FanDuel is also offering additional odds boosts and U.S. Open promos throughout the tournament, so be sure to check the app for the latest specials.
- NBA Finals Profit Boost: Grab a 30% profit boost for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers
- FanDuel referral program: Refer a friend to FanDuel, and once they sign up and place their first sports wager, you’ll get $50 in bonus bets after their bet settles.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
It only takes a few minutes to sign up and lock in this FanDuel U.S. Open offer. Just follow the steps below to get started:
- Register: Click any link on this page to get started with FanDuel Sportsbook. Download the app to finish signing up and unlock the welcome offer — no FanDuel promo code needed.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $5 to your account to activate the welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Wager $5 or more on any available market, including the U.S. Open.
- Use your bonus: If your first wager settles as a win, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets.
Compare US Open betting promos
FanDuel’s $200 bonus bet offer for new users makes it one of the top U.S. Open promos available this week. Claim the deal with a $5 winning bet, then explore more golf-focused offers below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
U.S. Open Betting Promo
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZRDYW
Bonus Form
$200 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
NA
$1
Days To Use Bonus
7 Days
7 Days
7 Days
14 Days