Use BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 For a $1,500 First Bet on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore Thursday Night Football

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 5. This welcome offer is available through Nov. 5 and gives new users the chance to bet on Thursday Night Football with bonus bets backing your initial play. Check out all available sportsbook promos before you place your first bet.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if your wager loses. Here's how it breaks down:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for this offer.

Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on any sport or market, including Jacksonville vs. Baltimore.

If your bet loses, you receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you win your initial wager, you keep your winnings and don't receive bonus bets. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, and you must wager bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal. Only the winnings from bonus bets are returned, not the bonus bets themselves.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Thursday Night Football:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who have already claimed their welcome offer. These promotions change frequently and cover various sports and betting markets. To see what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section. You'll find daily boosts, parlay offers, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.