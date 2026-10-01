Use BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS For a $1,500 First Bet on Week 4 NFL and the MLB Postseason

Week 4 NFL action kicks off Thursday, Oct. 1, and new bettors can claim valuable sportsbook promos this week. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on any Week 4 matchup. A code is required to claim this offer.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 4 NFL

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" gives new customers a straightforward welcome offer for Week 4 NFL betting. Place your first real money wager on any game this week, including Thursday's Steelers vs. Browns matchup or any other Week 4 contest. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets break down:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Steelers vs. Browns and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Win or lose, you also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for this offer. The bonus bets you receive cannot be withdrawn as cash, but you must use them before accessing any potential payout. When you use a bonus bet, BetMGM does not return your stake.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Week 4 NFL

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Week 4 NFL action:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM promo code "SI1500" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any Week 4 NFL game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before withdrawing winnings.

For a complete overview of BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so checking the app regularly helps you maximize your betting value on Week 4 NFL games and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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