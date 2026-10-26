Use BetMGM SI1500 For Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on a World Series Game 3 First Bet

New bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on their first wager. This welcome offer is available as of Oct. 26 and applies to betting on Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3. You'll find this among the best sportsbook promos available today. The code is required to activate your welcome bonus.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Game 3

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's how the promotion breaks down:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify.

Place your first real-money wager on any sport or betting market, including the Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay matchup.

If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Game 3 and your bet lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the World Series

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market, including the Game 3 matchup. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake. Wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing users. You can discover these ongoing offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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